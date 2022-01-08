Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $84.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 120,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

