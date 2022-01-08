Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 24.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $259.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $161.78 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

