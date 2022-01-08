Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,839 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $77,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 135.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.89.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $637.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $595.24 and a 200-day moving average of $525.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.