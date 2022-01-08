Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 3.1% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $39,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $637.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $595.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.39. The company has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

