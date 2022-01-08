Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $93.27 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20,480 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $93,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,064.70 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,074.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $854.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.56, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $889.87.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

