Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after buying an additional 119,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after buying an additional 142,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,059,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $335.11 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Argus lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.