Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $1,064.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,074.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $854.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.56, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. lifted their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $889.87.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

