JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.5% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $553.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $633.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.11. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.42.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

