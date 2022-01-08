Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is JustInvest LLC’s 6th Largest Position

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.2% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $889.87.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,064.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 344.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,074.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $854.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

