Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 82 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.42.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $553.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

