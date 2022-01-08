Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) PT Lowered to $1.10

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.20 to $1.10 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 214.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of NAK opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.65.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
