Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) PT Lowered to $1.10

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.20 to $1.10 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 214.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NAK opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,695,248 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 913,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 237.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,161,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 817,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter worth $260,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,877,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 385,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

