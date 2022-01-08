Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $269.69 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $201.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.89 and a 200 day moving average of $245.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.83.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

