Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 28.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $269.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

