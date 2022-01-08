Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was downgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.27. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $261,371.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Phreesia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

