Marin Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 12,443 call options on the company. This is an increase of 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,778 call options.

Marin Software stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 66.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

