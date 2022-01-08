Zacks Investment Research Downgrades J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Sell

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

JSAIY stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $18.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

