The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $229.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $229.50 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $223.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.40 and its 200-day moving average is $196.32. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

