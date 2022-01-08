Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.27. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

