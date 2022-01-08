Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

