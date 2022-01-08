Roth Capital Upgrades Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) to Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.06. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $67,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $2,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

