SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPXC. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE SPXC opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. SPX has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.85 million. SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPX news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081 over the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SPX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SPX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

