Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

RMBS has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

RMBS opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rambus by 106.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

