Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) & Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Head-To-Head Review

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -4.65% -1.71% -0.66% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out -400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Shanghai Industrial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $587.92 million 2.27 $6.68 million ($0.55) -50.02 Shanghai Industrial $3.50 billion 0.45 $286.01 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust and Shanghai Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00 Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.23%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Shanghai Industrial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Shanghai Industrial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products. The company also manufactures, sells, and markets cigarettes; sources raw materials; and manufactures and sells packaging materials and printed products. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

