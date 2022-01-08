First Republic Bank to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.57 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.83.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $204.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $143.60 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.71.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after buying an additional 983,528 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,500,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,657,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

