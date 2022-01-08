Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

BK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

