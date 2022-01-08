Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

Lincoln National stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 36.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

