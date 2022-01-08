Whiting Petroleum Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WLL. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $71.03 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $401.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

