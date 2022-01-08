Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Decreases By 34.1%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the November 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSMF opened at 0.29 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a one year low of 0.21 and a one year high of 0.69.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
