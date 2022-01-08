Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Trading Up 30%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) shares were up 30% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 14,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

About Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holdings company within the cannabis industry. It focuses on breeding top-quality plants to pinpoint correlations between the genetic effects of certain strains for their optimal medicinal, consumer, and industrial application through its fully owned subsidiary Bazelet. The firm also provides solutions to the pressing educational needs of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, patients, insurers, health provider organizations, cannabis industry professionals, medical societies, and academic organizations.

