Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Trading Down 1.4%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 53,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 75,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

About Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Facedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.