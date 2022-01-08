Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 198.0 days.

Atos has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $81.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

