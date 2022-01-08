PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

PFX stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PhenixFIN has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 million, a PE ratio of 86.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.66.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.64). PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities analysts forecast that PhenixFIN will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

