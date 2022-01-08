Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,650 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,650 ($62.66) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.53) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($45.82) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.33) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($61.99) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($64.68) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,227.27 ($56.96).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,934.50 ($53.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,931.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,028.07. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,721 ($50.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,924 ($66.35).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

