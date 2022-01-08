Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 87.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

