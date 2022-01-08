Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 377.22% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of CNTB opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Connect Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

