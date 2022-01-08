Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $222.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.80% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

Global Payments stock opened at $150.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.2% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Payments by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after buying an additional 391,675 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Global Payments by 263.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 47,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 53.7% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

