Bender Robert & Associates Purchases Shares of 405 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,495 shares of company stock worth $6,451,922. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

Shares of NOW opened at $574.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $652.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.43. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.64, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

