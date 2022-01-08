Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,829 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 215,038 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $107,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $221.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

