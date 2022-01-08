Wolfe Research Downgrades TFI International (TSE:TFII) to Hold

TFI International (TSE:TFII) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.16.

TFII stock opened at C$130.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$137.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$134.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$64.76 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$569,991,504.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

