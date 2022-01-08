HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$12.25 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at C$5.73 on Wednesday. Perpetua Resources has a one year low of C$5.13 and a one year high of C$13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$360.65 million and a P/E ratio of -7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.10.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.