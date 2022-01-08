FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CubicFarm Systems Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CUB)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CubicFarm Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

CubicFarm Systems stock opened at C$1.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$197.68 million and a P/E ratio of -5.84. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of C$0.91 and a 12-month high of C$1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

