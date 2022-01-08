Contrasting Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA)

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and SCI Engineered Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A SCI Engineered Materials $10.90 million 1.53 $1.50 million $0.62 5.97

SCI Engineered Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and SCI Engineered Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A SCI Engineered Materials 20.53% 42.65% 24.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fusion Fuel Green and SCI Engineered Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00 SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fusion Fuel Green presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.53%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than SCI Engineered Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats Fusion Fuel Green on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding. Its markets include automotive, optical coatings, and defense and aerospace. The company was founded by Edward R. Funk and Ingeborg V. Funk in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

