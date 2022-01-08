CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $201,455,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

