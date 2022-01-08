Critical Comparison: Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) vs. PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and PDF Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $2.60 billion 2.24 $120.42 million N/A N/A PDF Solutions $88.05 million 11.97 -$40.36 million ($1.30) -21.71

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A PDF Solutions -46.30% -20.14% -16.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and PDF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 1 3 10 0 2.64 PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $50.88, suggesting a potential upside of 447.04%. PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.31%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ubisoft Entertainment beats PDF Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works. The company was founded by Yves Guillemot on March 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil sous Bois, France.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

