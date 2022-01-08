Summit Financial LLC Has $364,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 40.8% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 83.2% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $221.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

