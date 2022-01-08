Analysts Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post $241.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.50 million and the highest is $241.70 million. MongoDB reported sales of $171.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $848.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $848.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

MDB opened at $429.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $516.68 and a 200 day moving average of $453.53. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.20, for a total value of $1,182,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total value of $4,474,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,248 shares of company stock valued at $37,996,866. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

