$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%.

EDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.07.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 33.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 27.31. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 35.28.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 941,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 807.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 188,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 162.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 428,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 264,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 128,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

