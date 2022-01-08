The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of HIG opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,993,000 after buying an additional 178,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,303,000 after buying an additional 113,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,148,000 after buying an additional 1,101,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

