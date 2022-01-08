AON (NYSE:AON) Downgraded to Underperform at Evercore ISI

AON (NYSE:AON) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $292.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $288.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

Shares of AON opened at $282.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. AON has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $326.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.83 and its 200-day moving average is $281.81.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AON will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 4.7% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in AON by 3.9% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

