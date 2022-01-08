AON (NYSE:AON) Downgraded to Underperform at Evercore ISI

AON (NYSE:AON) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $292.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $288.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.
Shares of AON opened at $282.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. AON has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $326.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.83 and its 200-day moving average is $281.81.
In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 4.7% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in AON by 3.9% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
