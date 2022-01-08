SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SFSLF opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80. SFS Group has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $114.80.

Get SFS Group alerts:

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.